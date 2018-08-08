Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Share Price

Media coverage about Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6106932566507 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Imperial Capital cut Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions traded up $0.02, reaching $0.68, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.