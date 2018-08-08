Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Consol Energy (CEIX) Share Price

News coverage about Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consol Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.358755156038 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Consol Energy traded up $0.09, reaching $45.09, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

