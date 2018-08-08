Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price

Media stories about Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegheny Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9947910972662 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ATI opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Bank of America set a $34.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,844 shares of company stock valued at $166,043. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

