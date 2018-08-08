Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Price

News coverage about Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sprouts Farmers Market earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1430943595981 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

