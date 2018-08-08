Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Raytheon (RTN) Stock Price

News stories about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.669179939519 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Raytheon opened at $197.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $173.36 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

In related news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

