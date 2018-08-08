Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Stock Price

News stories about Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gilat Satellite Networks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.1820400470222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.02. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The company has a market cap of $487.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.