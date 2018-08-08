Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Share Price

Headlines about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.4856794276984 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Simpson Manufacturing opened at $73.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $143,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

