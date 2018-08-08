Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RLJ Entertainment (RLJE) Stock Price

Media stories about RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RLJ Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3493814919984 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RLJ Entertainment remained flat at $$6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.28. RLJ Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Get RLJ Entertainment alerts:

RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc, a digital channel company, controls, co-produces, and owns a library of content in British mysteries and dramas, independent feature films, and urban content in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Channels, IP Licensing, and Wholesale Distribution.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.