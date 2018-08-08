Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Share Price

Media stories about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.0088159159226 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NeoPhotonics traded up $0.23, hitting $6.86, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 978,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,995. The stock has a market cap of $295.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

