Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Price

News articles about Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitek Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.303548713727 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Mitek Systems traded down $0.05, reaching $8.30, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 159,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,539. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,135 shares in the company, valued at $708,308.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $79,266.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,668.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,071 shares of company stock worth $974,241. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

