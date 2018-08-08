Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Price

News stories about IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IRIDEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.9442427080733 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

IRIDEX traded up $0.08, reaching $7.73, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.51.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

