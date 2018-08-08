Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (MXF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (NYSE:MXF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.4443993803661 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock traded down $0.15, reaching $16.64, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,517. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Get Mexico Fund Inc. (The) Common Stock alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th.

There is no company description available for Mexico Fund, Inc

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Inc. (The) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund Inc. (The) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.