Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Share Price

Media coverage about Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gramercy Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.875509229762 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

GPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of GPT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.93%. equities research analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.