Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GP Strategies (GPX) Stock Price

News stories about GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GP Strategies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.9576566744852 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GP Strategies traded down $0.05, hitting $17.30, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,407. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 11.06%. analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall S. Geller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.