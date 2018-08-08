Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eclipse Resources (ECR) Share Price

Media coverage about Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eclipse Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 48.6015923941437 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eclipse Resources traded up $0.06, hitting $1.68, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,235. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $489.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. equities analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eclipse Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

