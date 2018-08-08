Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zymeworks (ZYME) Share Price

News stories about Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zymeworks earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2378236720464 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Zymeworks traded up $0.40, reaching $13.86, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,939. The firm has a market cap of $430.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 4.63. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $258,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

