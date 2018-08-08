Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sharps Compliance (SMED) Share Price

Media stories about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5080685842392 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of Sharps Compliance traded down $0.10, hitting $3.44, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of -86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.