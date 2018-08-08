Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Limoneira (LMNR) Share Price

Media headlines about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1368987687612 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Limoneira traded up $0.50, hitting $28.51, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 69,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

