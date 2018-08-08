Solium Capital (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Solium Capital to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.41 million. Solium Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Shares of Solium Capital opened at C$11.92 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Solium Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. CIBC upped their price objective on Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “c$12.86” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Solium Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider James Wulforst sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$133,100.00. Also, insider Jeremy Spencer Wright sold 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$141,458.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,805 shares of company stock valued at $706,162.

About Solium Capital

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

