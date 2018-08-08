Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure opened at $16.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $791.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Zartler bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 290,696 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

