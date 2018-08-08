Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Solar Capital opened at $21.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 662,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

