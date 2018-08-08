Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th.
Shares of Solar Capital opened at $21.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 662,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.
