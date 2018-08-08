Snap’s (SNAP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain a Hold rating/$13 PT ahead of 2Q18 earnings as 1) valuation remains full at 14.9x EV/Revs, the high-end of our IDM group, 2) read through from TWTR/FB earnings implies a potentially challenging macro environment, 3) feedback from marketers is consistent, that Snap remains well behind Instagram in budget allocations, 4) negative feedback from the redesign and subsequent reversal could have caused user churn/drop in engagement, and 5) lack of financial guidance creates more variability to consensus estimates. That said, Snap remains a viable differentiated and innovative platform. Causes Concern. 2Q18 results from the last two weeks show that while marketer’s demands for digital ad inventory was strong, there are ongoing concerns about the regulatory environment on several issues.””

Get Snap alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Snap opened at $13.12 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -2.73. Snap has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. analysts expect that Snap will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at $960,283,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,533,881 shares of company stock worth $28,735,978 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 657.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $132,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Snap by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,675,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,137 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 454.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,901 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Snap by 229.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,759,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.