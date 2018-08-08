SM Energy Co (SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $35.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 2,575,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,355. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $29.35.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

