Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $118.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

“Skyworks announced the acquisition of privately- held voice and speech processing specialist, Avnera Corporation, for $405MM. By combining Avnera’s ultra-low-power Analog SoC (ASoC) solutions, which integrate smart interfaces such as USB-C, efficient battery management and hardwired accelerators for smart acoustic processing with Skyworks’ connectivity solutions, Skyworks can now offer complete system solutions for AI/smart speakers and microphones, virtual assistants, intelligent gaming controllers, vehicle in-dash systems and wired and wireless headsets. While the acquisition expands Skyworks’ TAM by $5bn and should be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings as Skyworks leverages its global sales channel and operational scale to drive revenue and COGS synergies, we simply wonder whether the company overpaid for Avnera.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,757. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

