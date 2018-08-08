SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,186.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. SkinCoin has a market cap of $938,081.00 and $19,186.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00348572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.37 or 0.08158953 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

