Sixt SE (SIX2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.90 ($116.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX2 shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 remained flat at $€107.50 ($125.00) during midday trading on Friday. 21,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 12-month high of €92.45 ($107.50).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

