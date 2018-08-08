SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP Pascal Convers Sells 65,225 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP Pascal Convers sold 65,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $5,919,821.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pascal Convers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Pascal Convers sold 33,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $2,963,730.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $839,962.50.

On Thursday, May 17th, Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $2,421,900.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $93.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 136,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

