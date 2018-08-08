Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Posts Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 189,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,829. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.