SimpliFi Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,992,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,797,000 after buying an additional 2,518,102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,068,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 942,402 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after buying an additional 787,342 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 738,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 563,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 939,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 485,563 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF opened at $26.62 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

