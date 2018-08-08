Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $62,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group opened at $176.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

