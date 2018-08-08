Siltronic AG (WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €151.33 ($175.97).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

WAF stock opened at €147.35 ($171.34) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

