Siltronic AG (WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €151.33 ($175.97).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

WAF stock opened at €147.35 ($171.34) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

