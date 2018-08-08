Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $8,181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,609 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 113,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology opened at $55.89 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.