Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,656,000 after buying an additional 1,888,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 976,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 742.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 807,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 176.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 282,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 472.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 193,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Nomura cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.34.

Shares of SIG opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

