Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,969 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $72.45 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

