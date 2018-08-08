Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 71,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $105.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

