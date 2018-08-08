Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.06 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 89,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

