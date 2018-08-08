Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.69 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF opened at $49.28 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

