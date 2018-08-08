Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Hovde Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In related news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 230.1% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.