SIBCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $22,972.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005729 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-CEX. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $22,972.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.69 or 0.05709163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.40 or 0.09376911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.01002483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.01549984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00242099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.02580291 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00344448 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,938,308 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

