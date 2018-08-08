Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Although Shutterfly has a mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters, estimates have been stable ahead of its second-quarter release. Shutterfly’s business is highly seasonal and thus the company generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Meanwhile, Shutterfly’s net revenue and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these drive digital camera sales. However, acquisition of Lifetouch bode well. Further, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Shares of Shutterfly have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Shutterfly alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFLY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Shutterfly opened at $83.56 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

In related news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 24,543 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $2,303,605.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,219 shares of company stock valued at $12,862,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 191,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 102,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterfly (SFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.