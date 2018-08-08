Show Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Show token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BigONE and OKEx. Show has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $177,685.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Show has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008305 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005497 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Show Token Profile

SHOW uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official website is www.show.one . Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin

Show Token Trading

Show can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

