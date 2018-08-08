Shivom Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $514,591.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00363248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00191242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,590,120 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

