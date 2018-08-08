Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.1963644171451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shinhan Financial Group opened at $38.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.23%. analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

