Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,306,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF opened at $58.09 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $65.20.

