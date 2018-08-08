Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1,490.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 187,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,511,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 277,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $389,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN opened at $28.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

