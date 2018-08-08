SHIELD Market Cap Reaches $6.24 Million (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $31,092.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.63 or 0.05702615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.32 or 0.09370793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.01004134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01554120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.02598667 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00347819 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.