Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 761.87%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 108.59%.

In related news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis R. Frasier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

