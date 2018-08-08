Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after acquiring an additional 305,783 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis R. Frasier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners opened at $21.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

