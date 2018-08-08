Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,527 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,829,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 156,004 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

