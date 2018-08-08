SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Cfra

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from equities research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €11.25 ($13.08) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.