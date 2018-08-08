SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Cfra

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from equities research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €11.25 ($13.08) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

